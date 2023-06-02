On Friday, Marcus Semien (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .485.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
  • Semien enters this game on a 20-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.
  • In 45 of 55 games this year (81.8%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (34.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien has had at least one RBI in 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), with two or more RBI 10 times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 63.6% of his games this season (35 of 55), with two or more runs 10 times (18.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 31
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (90.3%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (67.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
