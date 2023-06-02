Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (35-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-27) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 2.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (4-2) for the Mariners and Jon Gray (5-1) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rangers' record against the spread is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).

The Rangers have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 9-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in the majors, scoring 6.3 runs per game (346 total runs).

The Rangers have the fifth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule