Wings vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (2-2) clash with the Dallas Wings (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, June 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Wings vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-7)
|164.5
|-280
|+235
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-7.5)
|165.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-6.5)
|165.5
|-300
|+220
|Tipico
|Mystics (-6.5)
|163.5
|-360
|+210
Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics put together a 16-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Wings put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of 10 Mystics games last season went over the point total.
- Wings games hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.
