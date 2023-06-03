Josh Jung, who is hitting .436 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas in total hits (61) this season while batting .290 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven home a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 50.9% of his games this year (27 of 53), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 31 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (77.4%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.1%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings