The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Xander Schauffele is in 22nd place at -1.

Looking to bet on Xander Schauffele at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Schauffele has scored better than par 13 times, while also carding 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in four of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day eight times.

Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top five in two.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Schauffele will try to make the cut for the 12th time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -8 269 2 20 8 11 $13.8M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Schauffele's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 four times. His average finish has been 16th.

Schauffele has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Schauffele finished 22nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Muirfield Village GC will play at 7,571 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,301.

The average course Schauffele has played in the past year has been 238 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele finished in the 25th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 90th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Schauffele shot better than 85% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.96.

Schauffele fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Schauffele had four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Schauffele's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.5).

In that most recent outing, Schauffele's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Schauffele ended the PGA Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Schauffele's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

