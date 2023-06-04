Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .257 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 34 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (19.6%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (51.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (21.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Miller (3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .185 against him.
