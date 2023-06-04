The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .307.

Duran has gotten a hit in 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (29.3%).

In 17.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (17 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .370 AVG .245 .383 OBP .302 .609 SLG .347 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 10 RBI 6 8/1 K/BB 17/0 0 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 18 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings