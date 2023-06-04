The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a walk and nine RBI), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 14 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .293.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Heim is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 36 of 49 games this season (73.5%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has an RBI in 24 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (21 of 49), with two or more runs eight times (16.3%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 27 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings