The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 61 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .285 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In 40 of 54 games this year (74.1%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 54), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has had an RBI in 18 games this season (33.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (27 of 54), with two or more runs 11 times (20.4%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 31 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (77.4%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings