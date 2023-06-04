How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 75 total home runs.
- Texas is fourth in baseball, slugging .457.
- The Rangers have an MLB-best .276 batting average.
- Texas has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 6.4 runs per game (364 total runs).
- The Rangers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .342.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Texas has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.192).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi (7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
- Eovaldi has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi is looking for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Bryan Woo
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Josh Fleming
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
