The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .291 with six doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • Jankowski has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (18.5%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
  • Jankowski has had an RBI in eight games this season (29.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.276 AVG .316
.364 OBP .381
.345 SLG .447
2 XBH 4
0 HR 0
5 RBI 4
3/3 K/BB 12/4
3 SB 2
Home Away
11 GP 16
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
