Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .297 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Heim will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last games.

Heim has picked up a hit in 37 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), with two or more RBI 11 times (22.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 22 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings