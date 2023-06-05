Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .306.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this season (65.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (29.5%).

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (27.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.6%).

He has scored in 20 games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 28 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

