Player props are listed for Luis Arraez and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1 at Rockies May. 25 5.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 20 6.1 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Reds May. 14 5.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Diamondbacks May. 8 5.1 7 4 4 6 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 80 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .392/.445/.485 so far this year.

Arraez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .556 with three doubles, two walks and seven RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres May. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 36 RBI.

He's slashed .245/.326/.532 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits).

He has a slash line of .255/.335/.450 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He has a .233/.269/.425 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1

