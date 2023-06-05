Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Nate Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In six games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this year (26 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (53.4%), including 10 multi-run games (17.2%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|20 (74.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (83.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (29.0%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.5%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .325 against him.
