Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .283 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 79.7% of his games this season (47 of 59), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (45.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 52.5% of his games this season (31 of 59), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (16.9%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (83.9%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (29.0%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.5%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Liberatore (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
