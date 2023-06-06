Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (39-20) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 6.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (4-1) for the Rangers and Matthew Liberatore (1-1) for the Cardinals.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rangers are 6-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 23 (69.7%) of those contests.

This season Texas has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the most runs (380) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule