Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are ninth in MLB action with 77 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas is third in baseball, slugging .460.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .278 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (380 total, 6.4 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Texas has a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.186).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Dane Dunning (4-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Dunning heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Dunning will look to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.7 frames per appearance).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Taj Bradley 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Shane McClanahan 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Zach Eflin 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson

