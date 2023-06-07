On Wednesday, Josh Smith (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 16 of 38 games this season (42.1%), including three multi-hit games (7.9%).

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .095 AVG .263 .345 OBP .391 .095 SLG .474 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 3 8/5 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 21 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings