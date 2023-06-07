Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (40-20) against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-1) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 6-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have a record of 6-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 24 (70.6%) of those contests.

Texas is 20-6 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (386) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).

