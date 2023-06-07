How to Watch the Rangers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Jack Flaherty when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in baseball with 79 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas is second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .279 batting average leads MLB.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.4 runs per game (386 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.184).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Gray is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Gray will try to continue a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 11 appearances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Bryan Woo
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Taj Bradley
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shane McClanahan
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Zach Eflin
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jaime Barria
