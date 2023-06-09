The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (62) this season while batting .272 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this year (37 of 60), with more than one hit 15 times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 60), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 27 games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 31 of 60 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings