A quarterfinal is next up for Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Libema Open, and she will meet Emina Bektas. Alexandrova's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Autotron Rosmalen are +400, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Alexandrova at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Alexandrova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 6:30 AM ET), Alexandrova will meet Bektas, after getting past Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 7-6 in the last round.

Alexandrova is currently listed at -500 to win her next contest versus Bektas.

Alexandrova Stats

Alexandrova is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 117-ranked Birrell in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Alexandrova is 24-16 over the past year, with one tournament win.

In her 40 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Alexandrova has averaged 22.4 games.

Over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has won 70.7% of her service games, and she has won 38.0% of her return games.

