The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 210.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 210.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 210.5 points 69 times.
  • The average total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 17.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 38-12, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 58 games this season that have gone over 210.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
  • Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.
  • Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Heat have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
  • Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

