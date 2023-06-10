Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .315 with nine doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (15.9%), homering in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (15 of 44), with two or more RBI eight times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .392 AVG .236 .444 OBP .286 .662 SLG .375 10 XBH 6 5 HR 2 15 RBI 9 12/7 K/BB 23/1 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings