How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 82 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .458 team slugging percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- No team has scored more than the 389 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.175 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Shane McClanahan
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shohei Ohtani
