Wander Franco will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) on Saturday, June 10, when they square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (40-22) at Tropicana Field at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (4-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (8-2, 2.24 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 43 (75.4%) of those contests.

The Rays have a record of 43-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (75.4% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays went 8-1 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Rangers have come away with 13 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 6th 2nd Win AL West +130 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.