The 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada will see Sam Burns in the field from June 8-11 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,264-yard course, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Burns at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Burns Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Burns has finished better than par eight times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Burns has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Burns has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Burns has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 21 -6 279 0 19 1 5 $4M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Burns finished fourth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 7,264 yards.

The average course Burns has played in the past year (7,332 yards) is 68 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 20th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Burns shot better than 97% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Burns recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Burns had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

Burns recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last tournament, Burns posted a bogey or worse on 13 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Burns ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.8.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Burns finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Burns Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.