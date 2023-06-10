Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .282 with seven doubles, a triple and 10 walks.
- In 17 of 29 games this season (58.6%) Jankowski has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- In 29 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (27.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (10.3%).
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), with two or more runs three times (10.3%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.298
|.364
|OBP
|.365
|.342
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Bradley (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
