Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .268.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has had a hit in 38 of 62 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (24.2%).
- He has homered in 12 games this season (19.4%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 45.2% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (19.4%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.312
|AVG
|.230
|.369
|OBP
|.296
|.651
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|22
|24/9
|K/BB
|42/13
|1
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (9-1) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
