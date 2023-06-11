On Sunday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.487) and OPS (.849) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 81.0% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.9% of those games.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (14.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven home a run in 32 games this season (50.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .301 AVG .293 .360 OBP .365 .455 SLG .514 14 XBH 16 2 HR 7 18 RBI 32 17/12 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

