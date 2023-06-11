Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) and the Texas Rangers (41-22) facing off at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (9-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (6-1) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Rangers 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rangers have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those contests).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (58.3%) in those games.

Texas has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas is the top-scoring team in the majors, averaging 6.3 runs per game (397 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule