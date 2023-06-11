Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 83 home runs.

Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .458 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 397 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers get on base at a .343 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.176 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-1) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Perez has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez -

