The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.387 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .310 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 30 of 46 games this year (65.2%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (30.4%).

In 15.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), with two or more RBI eight times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (43.5%), including four multi-run games (8.7%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .392 AVG .235 .444 OBP .279 .662 SLG .370 10 XBH 7 5 HR 2 15 RBI 10 12/7 K/BB 25/1 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings