Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-105) 12.5 (-128) 9.5 (-139) 1.5 (+115)
  • The 29.5 point total set for Jokic on Monday is 5.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
  • Jokic has grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (-105) 2.5 (-182)
  • The 25.5-point prop bet set for Jamal Murray on Monday is 5.5 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He collects 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 2.3 lower than Monday's prop bet.
  • His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (-105) 6.5 (-118) 3.5 (+130) 0.5 (-143)
  • Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Monday's prop total.
  • Gordon averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).
  • Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (-110)
  • The 20.5-point prop total for Adebayo on Monday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 20.4.
  • Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-110) 6.5 (+105) 6.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)
  • The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 3.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (26.5).
  • Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).
  • Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.