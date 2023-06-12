Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Globe Life Field on Monday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (5-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 5.2 7 4 4 1 2 at Tigers May. 31 5.0 7 3 3 6 1 at Pirates May. 22 5.2 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Braves May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 79 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .296/.361/.487 slash line so far this season.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two doubles and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 54 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.328/.500 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has collected 73 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.359/.571 so far this year.

Ohtani hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 2

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 36 RBI (61 total hits).

He's slashing .254/.351/.475 on the season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

