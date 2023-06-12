The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .238 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

In 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (14.8%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (48.1%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .267 AVG .212 .330 OBP .301 .422 SLG .364 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 25/10 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings