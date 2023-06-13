Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (23.4%).
- In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 28 games this season (43.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (48.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.307
|AVG
|.225
|.367
|OBP
|.295
|.640
|SLG
|.372
|16
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|22
|26/10
|K/BB
|43/14
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Angels will send Barria (2-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .186 to opposing hitters.
