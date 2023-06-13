Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys right now have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1600.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of nine Cowboys games last season went over the point total.
- Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 12th, giving up 330.2 yards per contest.
- The Cowboys went 8-1 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.
- As favorites, Dallas went 8-3. When underdogs, the Cowboys went 3-2.
- The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Cowboys Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 371 yards.
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- Also, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.
- In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Giants
|September 10
|1
|-
|+5000
|Jets
|September 17
|2
|-
|+1600
|@ Cardinals
|September 24
|3
|-
|+20000
|Patriots
|October 1
|4
|-
|+5000
|@ 49ers
|October 8
|5
|-
|+900
|@ Chargers
|October 16
|6
|-
|+3000
|Rams
|October 29
|8
|-
|+8000
|@ Eagles
|November 5
|9
|-
|+700
|Giants
|November 12
|10
|-
|+5000
|@ Panthers
|November 19
|11
|-
|+8000
|Commanders
|November 23
|12
|-
|+8000
|Seahawks
|November 30
|13
|-
|+3000
|Eagles
|December 10
|14
|-
|+700
|@ Bills
|December 17
|15
|-
|+800
|@ Dolphins
|December 24
|16
|-
|+2500
|Lions
|December 30
|17
|-
|+1800
|@ Commanders
|January 7
|18
|-
|+8000
