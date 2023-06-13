Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .310.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), with at least two hits 14 times (29.8%).
- In 17.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with two or more RBI nine times (19.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.390
|AVG
|.235
|.440
|OBP
|.279
|.688
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|14/7
|K/BB
|25/1
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 2.08 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .186 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.