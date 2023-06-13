The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .310.
  • Duran has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), with at least two hits 14 times (29.8%).
  • In 17.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with two or more RBI nine times (19.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 44.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 21
.390 AVG .235
.440 OBP .279
.688 SLG .370
11 XBH 7
6 HR 2
18 RBI 10
14/7 K/BB 25/1
1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (73 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Barria (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 2.08 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .186 to opposing hitters.
