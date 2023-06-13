Jonah Heim -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Heim has picked up a hit in 40 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (44.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .277 AVG .289 .327 OBP .347 .543 SLG .386 13 XBH 9 6 HR 1 26 RBI 20 21/6 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings