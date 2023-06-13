Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-7) against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .474.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has had a hit in 52 of 65 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (33.8%).
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has had an RBI in 33 games this season (50.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 63.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (16.9%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.285
|AVG
|.292
|.343
|OBP
|.362
|.431
|SLG
|.514
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|33
|19/12
|K/BB
|28/16
|3
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Barria (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.08 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .186 to opposing hitters.
