Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (41-24) and the Los Angeles Angels (37-31) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 7-6 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 13.
The Rangers will give the ball to Cody Bradford and the Angels will turn to Jaime Barria (2-2, 2.08 ERA).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 7, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 36 times and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 21-10, a 67.7% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Rangers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas leads MLB with 406 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 10
|@ Rays
|W 8-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-3
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|-
|Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs TBA
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
