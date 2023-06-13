Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (41-24) and the Los Angeles Angels (37-31) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 7-6 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 13.

The Rangers will give the ball to Cody Bradford and the Angels will turn to Jaime Barria (2-2, 2.08 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 7, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 36 times and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 21-10, a 67.7% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Rangers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 406 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Rangers Schedule