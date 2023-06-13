Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 79 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .288/.353/.474 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 12 0-for-7 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.328/.498 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 12 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 50 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.362/.593 on the season.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 37 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .255/.358/.473 slash line on the year.

Trout enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with five walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.