The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .302.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), with multiple hits 14 times (29.2%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this season (35.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .370 AVG .235 .420 OBP .279 .654 SLG .370 11 XBH 7 6 HR 2 18 RBI 10 16/7 K/BB 25/1 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings