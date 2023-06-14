Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .302.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), with multiple hits 14 times (29.2%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this season (35.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.370
|AVG
|.235
|.420
|OBP
|.279
|.654
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|16/7
|K/BB
|25/1
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.79 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
