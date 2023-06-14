Jonah Heim -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .288 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Heim has picked up a hit in 71.9% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven home a run in 25 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 25 of 57 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .286 AVG .289 .333 OBP .347 .551 SLG .386 14 XBH 9 6 HR 1 26 RBI 20 21/6 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings