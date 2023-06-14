Robbie Grossman -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .233 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Grossman has had a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .255 AVG .212 .324 OBP .301 .404 SLG .364 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 26/11 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings