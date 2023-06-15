Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 72 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .283 with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Jung has recorded a hit in 48 of 64 games this season (75.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (31.3%).

In 17.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has an RBI in 21 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), with two or more runs 13 times (20.3%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .298 AVG .271 .380 OBP .299 .509 SLG .493 12 XBH 16 6 HR 7 19 RBI 21 37/13 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings