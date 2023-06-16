The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras leads Texas in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 57 hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 15 games this year (27.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (46.3%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 31 .272 AVG .318 .330 OBP .377 .420 SLG .509 6 XBH 13 3 HR 3 11 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 19/11 4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings