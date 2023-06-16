Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras leads Texas in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 57 hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 15 games this year (27.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (46.3%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|31
|.272
|AVG
|.318
|.330
|OBP
|.377
|.420
|SLG
|.509
|6
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|19/11
|4
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 18th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 28th, and 12.2 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
