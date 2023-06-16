The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.178 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .472, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 45th in slugging.

Semien has gotten a hit in 53 of 68 games this year (77.9%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (33.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (19.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .275 AVG .292 .338 OBP .362 .430 SLG .514 15 XBH 17 3 HR 7 20 RBI 33 20/14 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

